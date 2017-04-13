Charlie Murphy Dies At 57

Charlie Murphy, brother to the very popular actor/comedian, Eddie Murphy, and a very successful stand-up comedian in his own right has died.

According to Charlie’s manager, he died from leukemia on Wednesday morning in a New York City hospital. He has been undergoing chemotherapy.

Family members tell us they’re absolutely shocked because they thought he was getting better.

We’re told the family would call him frequently, and he’d even joke they were calling too much.

Charlie co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies, like “Norbit” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He co-starred in “Are We There Yet?,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley on “The Comedy Get Down.”

Charlie was 57.