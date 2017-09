Antonio Conte was blocked from talking to Ross Barkley by Chelsea after seeing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slip through his fingers, according to the Times .

The Blues boss saw another transfer target opt for a different club as Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool.

Barkley had emerged as an alternative, but Conte was barred from taking part in the negotiations after failing to convince the Ox to choose Stamford Bridge over Anfield.