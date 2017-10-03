Chelsea In Trouble: Morata Out For 4-6 Weeks

Alvaro Morata is set to miss over a month of football for Chelsea after Spain confirmed that the striker suffered a grade II hamstring strain in the match against Manchester City.

The 24-year-old limped off the pitch in the 35th minute as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by their title rivals thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal.

Chelsea and Spain’s doctors have both assessed Morata’s hamstring injury and the Blues will continue to do so as they aim to get him back as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace and Roma are up next for Chelsea but Morata is doubtful for those games as injuries of this type generally lead a player to be out for between four to six weeks.