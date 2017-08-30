Chelsea Make £25m Barkley Bid

Chelsea have made a £25 million bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Blues have also made a £35m offer for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and are hopeful of signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City.

Everton initially valued Barkley at £50m but have now accepted they will not receive such an offer. However, they may hope that Tottenham – who hold a long-standing interest in the England international – now table a counter offer ahead of the deadline, with the potential of a bidding war looming large.