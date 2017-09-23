China Limits Oil Trade To North Korea, Bans Textile Trade

The ban on textiles is expected to cost the country more than $700m (£530m) a year

China has moved to limit North Korea’s oil supply and will stop buying textiles from the politically isolated nation, it said on Saturday.

China is North Korea’s most important trading partner, and one of its only sources of hard currency.

The ban on textiles trade will hurt Pyongyang’s income, while China’s oil exports are the country’s main source of petroleum products.

The tougher stance follows North Korea’s latest nuclear test this month.

The United Nations agreed fresh sanctions – including the textiles and petroleum restrictions – in response.

A statement from China’s commerce ministry said restrictions on refined petroleum products would apply from 1 October, and on liquefied natural gas immediately.

Under the UN resolution, China will still be able to export a maximum of two million barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea annually, beginning next year.

North Korea is estimated to have imported 6,000 barrels of refined petroleum daily from China in 2016 – the equivalent of nearly 2.2 million in total for the entire year.

But China has not published data on oil exports since 2014.

