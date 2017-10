Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal has reached the China Open quarter-finals with victory over Russian Karen Khachanov.

Nadal, who won his third US Open title last month, triumphed 6-3 6-3 in Beijing.

The 31-year-old broke Khachanov, ranked 42 in the world, in the fourth game and looked in total control thereafter.

He will face big-serving American John Isner next, who beat Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-0 6-3.