Clash Between NDLEA And Nigerian Airforce In Lagos Airport

Operatives of the Nigerian Air Force and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have engaged one another in a gun duel at Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos on Wednesday, a development which resulted to the injury of one NDLEA official.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash started at 4:52 pm, Wednesday, when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) task force denied an NDLEA officer access to the premises because the latter failed to identify himself properly after the office hour.

A staff of NDLEA who showed up at 7 pm was refused entry but after an intervention by a senior aviation staff, he was allowed into the terminal, the sources said.

Not long after, another NDLEA officer forcefully gained entrance into the premises, which led to a showdown among members of the two armed forces.

Officials of the NDLEA allegedly started throwing stones at officers of the Nigerian Airforce on duty, an eyewitness said.

In retaliation, the airmen also invited their mates to engage the anti-drug agents, and the hell was let loose. The fight which lasted till 7 pm, scared off passersby around the area.

This has almost become a re-occuring event in Lagos.