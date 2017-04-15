Concerning The Letter, I Have No Regret – El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, who is the Kaduna State Governor, on Friday said he has no regret or apologies for writing the leaked memo which berated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government.

Remember that El-Rufai had in his memo declared that both Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had failed Nigerians.

Addressing State House Correspondents after joining the President for the Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor asserted that the memo was leaked to the public from the Villa.

Noting that he was conscious of the fact that his memo might be misunderstood, the governor said the document was not ill-motivated.

El-Rufai also stressed that he would not hesitate to write another memo to the President should the need arises.