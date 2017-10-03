Confirmed: Barca Could Leave La Liga

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club would have to discuss the possibility of leaving La Liga if Catalonia gained independence from Spain.

A Catalan independence referendum, which has been deemed illegal, was marred by violence on Sunday.

Bartomeu said Barca’s future in La Liga would need to be discussed if Catalonia ever gained independence.

“This situation does not exist so far,”

“But with regards to things that can happen in the future, it is something that the board of directors would discuss. It would be something to analyse calmly.”, he said on Monday.