Construction Of Lagos/Ibadan Standard Railway Track Kicks Off

Construction of the standard railway track from Lagos to Ibadan has commenced with the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidel Okhiria advising those with illegal structures on the railway right of way to leave immediately. The construction is expected to run for 18 months.

Okhiria stated that “the men (workers) are already on the field, we are already doing marking, we are sanitizing the people to move their structures, so that the bulldozers can move in and re-claim the right of way”.

The MD revealed that the clearing for the construction of the standard gauge will be on both the right and left, and “the LASG also has a plan to do a line on the same alignment. There will be the room for level crossing, it is either under crossing or overhead.”

He said “the advice to the people is that if you know you are on the right of way of NRC, you should clear, those with legal documents will be compensated. Before, when we clear, they come back, but this time, when we clear, a track will emerge, and is for the betterment of all Nigerians.” He added that the work will not affect the narrow gauge operations which is already running.

It would be recalled that last month, the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) (GCON) had commissioned the kick start of the project in Lagos.