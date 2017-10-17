Conte Planning To Kick Batshuayi Out

A livid Antonio Conte is ready to sell Michy Batshuayi in January after laying into his Chelsea team following this weekend’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, reports the Telegraph.

The Blues were shocked by the Premier League whipping boys, and Conte let them know exactly what he thought of their display in the aftermath of that defeat.

Now Batshuayi appears to have his days numbered at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Christian Benteke and Jamie Vardy mentioned as possible replacements for the misfiring forward.