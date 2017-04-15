Costa Hopes To Play With Hazard For Along Time

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has said he hopes to continue to playing with Eden Hazard for “a very long time.”



This week, it was reported that Costa and Hazard could both be sold this summer, with the latter linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Costa said in the London Evening Standard: “Playing with Eden is something beautiful. You’re playing on the field and at the same time enjoying what he does because he is a top player…

“He’s a boy that impresses me every day, he has a huge potential. He is a beautiful person, a humble guy.

“We get on really well while playing and I hope we stay together like this for a very long time.”

Costa signed for Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2014 while Hazard joined the Stamford Bridge club from Lille in 2012.