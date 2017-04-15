Could It Be A Mystery As Man Donates N42m To Church As Tithe

A man whose identity has been shielded by a local church in Makurdi, has shocked church members with a tithe offering of N42 million.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi revealed that the money was paid into the UBA account of the NKST Church High Level Makurdi.

Although the pastor of the church, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, initially denied knowledge of the offering, a copy of the church’s quarterly financial report, covering the months of January – March, confirmed the payment of N42 million tithe to the church.

The report showed that the lodgement was the highest single offering from an individual for the quarter.

The money was paid into the church’s account in January.

The breakdown of the church’s financial report showed an income of N56.2 million and an expenditure of N33.7 million within the same time frame.

The church’s records also showed that out of the income, N44.6 million was generated from tithe offerings while a single person accounted for N42 million.