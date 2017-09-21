Court Grants Ban On IPOB

Th federal high court has granted orders banning all activities or membership of the Igbo secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), days after it was declared it a “terrorist organization”.

The court orders followed an application filed by the country’s justice minister, Abubakar Malami.

The court order granted late Wednesday, high court chief judge Abdul Kafarati granted all the orders of the government officially prescribing the group led by Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB chief who is standing trial for treason.

“An order declaring the activities of the respondent – Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – in any part of Nigeria especially in the South East and South-South regions of Nigeria amount to acts of terrorism and illegality, is hereby granted,” the judge ruled.