Court Remands 30 IPOB Members In Prison

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, remanded 30 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in prison custody.

The suspected IPOB members were arrested on Tuesday by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly engaging in violent acts that breached the peace in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Nine out of the 30 persons arraigned in court were accused of killing a police sergeant identified as Steven Daniel on Wednesday during the crisis at Oyigbo.

In Suit No. PMC/1936c/2017 and PMC/1935c/2017, the accused persons were charged with murder, treason, armed robbery, felony, unlawful assembly, unlawful protest and other sundry crimes.

The court, however, did not take the plea of the accused persons as it declared lack of jurisdiction on the matter brought before it.