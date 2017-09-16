Court Three Men For Alleged Forgery In Delta

Godwin Echilieb, and two others were yesterday arraigned at Asaba Magistrate Court in Delta State for alleged forgery and conspiracy.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector John Okoh, told the court that the accused persons on October 31, 2013, forged the signature of one Frank Halim without his consent, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 476 of the criminal code law cap, C21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N200, 000 by the presiding Chief Magistrate, Felix Dike.