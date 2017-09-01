David Clarke, Milwaukee County Sheriff Resigns

Clarke did not provide any reasons for his resignation

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke — a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump who is reviled by civil rights advocates — resigned from his post Thursday, according to County Clerk George Christenson.

Known for his often jaw-dropping rhetoric and incendiary conservative commentary, Clarke had served as one of the country’s more well-known sheriffs since 2002, but he raised his national profile as a regular surrogate for the Trump campaign.
Thursday afternoon, Clarke posted a picture of himself on Twitter “(i)n Nashville for National Fraternal Order of Police convention,” leaving no hint of his imminent resignation.

Over the weekend the President — seemingly out of no where and in the midst of Hurricane Harvey — endorsed Clarke’s recent book, tweeting, “A great book by a great guy, highly recommended!”

