David Clarke, Milwaukee County Sheriff Resigns

Clarke did not provide any reasons for his resignation Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke — a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump who is reviled by civil rights advocates — resigned from his post Thursday, according to County Clerk George Christenson.

Known for his often jaw-dropping rhetoric and incendiary conservative commentary, Clarke had served as one of the country’s more well-known sheriffs since 2002, but he raised his national profile as a regular surrogate for the Trump campaign.

Clarke did not provide any reasons for his departure in a resignation letter obtained by CNN and did not respond to requests for comment.

Thursday afternoon, Clarke posted a picture of himself on Twitter “(i)n Nashville for National Fraternal Order of Police convention,” leaving no hint of his imminent resignation.

In Nashville for National Fraternal Order of Police convention. They endorsed @realDonaldTrump for POTUS.👍

With one of Nashville’s finest. pic.twitter.com/7EhMupFrcm — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) August 31, 2017

Over the weekend the President — seemingly out of no where and in the midst of Hurricane Harvey — endorsed Clarke’s recent book, tweeting, “A great book by a great guy, highly recommended!”