Davido’s ‘If’ Tops The Charts As Most Played On Radio

Davido’s latest single, ‘If’, is now officially the king of the airwaves in Lagos by becoming the most played song on radio in the region.
‘If’ currently beats out Tiwa Savage’s ‘All Over’ (which debuts at No. 2) for the top spot. Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ takes the No. 3 spot.
See the Top 10 tracks for week 16 of this year below:
- Davido – IF
- Tiwa Savage – All over
- Runtown – Mad over you
- Katy Perry – Chained to the rhythm
- Ycee – Juice ft Maleek Berry
- Olamide – Pepper dem gang
- Wizkid – Ojuelegba
- Justin Bieber – Sorry
- Phyno – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel) ft Olamide
- Korede Bello – Romantic ft Tiwa Savage