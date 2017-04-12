Debbie-Rise Resurfaces After The BBNaija Game Show

Debbie-Rise

Debbie-Rise, a one-time housemate in the just concluded BBNaija reality show, has thanked Nigerians for showing her love during her stay in the show.

Debbie-Rise was evicted from the house on the final day.

Speaking for the first time since the show ended on Sunday, via a video clip, Debbie said she would ordinarily choose the love she got from Nigerians over the N25 million prize.

She said, “If I were to choose between money and your love for me, I will choose your love because your love is priceless.

“The love I feel is overwhelming and I can’t help the emotions. We are the risers and nothing can stop us.

“The energy I have as a result of your love is incredible and I can’t wait to bless your beautiful hearts with my music and more entertainment.”