Different Ways To Vote On Big Brother Naija

There are two ways you can VOTE your favourite Housemate to stay in Big Brother Naija House either by SMS or On WeChat

Download the WeChat app on your smartphone, add ID africamagictv and vote up to 100 times for free.

Alternatively, scan the QR code from inside WeChat for access to the Official Account. Use the keyword “vote” for quick access to voting. Check out the steps below:

– To vote via WeChat, you will need to log on to the WeChat application on your mobile phone. Voting on WeChat is free, but do note that the data costs of your Internet Service Provider will apply.

– If you haven’t already, Downloaded WeChat to your smart phone, and add Use WeChat ID: africaMagictv as a contact.

– From ID: africaMagictv, select VOTE.

– If you have not already registered your number with africaMagictv on WeChat, you will be asked to validate your phone number

– (Please note that if you have already registered for africaMagictv on WeChat, you will not need to do so again in order to vote.)

– Type your phone number in the bottom keyboard with the international code, example +2341 222 3333

– You will receive a unique one time pin code via SMS.

– Type this in the WeChat keyboard and you are ready to vote.

– You have a limit of 100 votes on WeChat per voting period.

– Data charges apply.

2. By SMS

– To vote via SMS, text your Housemate name to 32052.

– N30 per SMS, no free SMS’s

Vote lines are open after the LIVE NOMINATION SHOW from 9pm WAT and closes on 8pm on Saturday.