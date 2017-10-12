Don’t Accept Tammy Abraham – Former Player To NFF

Former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu has advised the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation) not to listen to England U-21 forward, Tammy Abraham, following reports that he wants to switch to Nigeria after the u-21 qualification for world cup.

During preparation for the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Zambia, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick claimed that Chelsea striker Abraham had committed to declaring for Nigeria. However, the 19-year-old Abraham quickly distanced himself from the claims.

Adelabu said the latest turn around by Abraham should not be taken serious by the NFF. “Tammy should stay away from our national team. I want the NFF to use him as an example to other junior players, who feel that without them, Nigerian football won’t go anywhere. Tammy has just realized that he might not be part of England’s squad to the World Cup in Russia, so he can quickly make a u-turn to Nigeria. No way. The NFF must not listen to him. We have enough players good to win the World Cup if only the team is well prepared.”