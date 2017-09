Don’t be moved by I love you. It is easy to say. Test the statement. Deliberately offend the lover and see if they still love you. And note that ants will always be attracted to sugar, but they also leave when they’ve finished the sugar. Be wise.

Don’t marry a human ant. Finally, wife and life rhyme because one affects the other. A good wife is conducive to good life. If you love life, marry a good wife.