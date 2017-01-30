DSS Plots Detaining Bishop Oyedepo, Apostle Suleman – Fayose

DSS interest in a man of God who said he would defend himself from attacks of Fulani herdsmen is questionable.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the Department of State Service (DSS) is plotting to detain Bishop David Oyedepo.

Fayose, who recently foiled the plot to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, said the government is taking its “desperation to the house of God.”

The security agency is believed to be after both pastors for their controversial statements over the killing of Christians in the north-east.

While Suleiman ordered his security aides to kill herdsmen who come around the church premises, Oyedepo asked his members to defend themselves against attacks.

Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, had said he made those comments in the heat of the Boko Haram crisis.

Fayose, in a statement released by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, said DSS interest in a man of God who said he would defend himself from attacks of Fulani herdsmen is questionable.

He said: “There is plan to charge apostle Suleman and bishop Oyedepo for incitement and attempt to cause public disorder on Friday, and make sure that they are not granted bail so that they are remanded in Kuje prison perpetually.

“Even though the DSS has allowed commonsense to prevail by properly inviting Apostle Suleman as against the gestapo manner with which the service attempted to abduct him last week Wednesday, it is still questionable that the DSS is more interested in a man who threatened to defend himself against any attack by Fulani herdsmen rather than those herdsmen that murdered thousands of Nigerians.

“It is sad and worrisome that after muzzling opposition politicians, judiciary and the press, the APC-led federal government has taken its desperation to suppress dissenting voices in the country to the house of God.”

The Governor expressed curiosity at why the DSS could quickly respond to “Suleman’s so-called inciting comments,” but has failed to save many lives across the country.