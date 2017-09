Britain’s Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Chengdu Open in the second round by American Jared Donaldson.

The world number 46 was beaten 6-0 1-6 6-4 by 58th-ranked Donaldson.

Edmund, 22, had seen off Bernard Tomic in the first round, but was broken once by Donaldson, 20, in the third set as his return from injury was halted.