Edo State To Create Database For Northern Settlers

The Edo State government has concluded plans to create a database for northern settlers in the state.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, revealed this on Friday when he received leaders of the Arewa community in his state.

Obaseki said this would check the attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Obaseki said the initiative would allow the identification of strange persons within the domain.

“To check mate the ugly trend, a committee will be set up to carry out community-by-community delineation of northern settlers across the state to help identify new comers and their aims,” Obaseki said.

On the issue of grazing, he said fenced grazing areas with watering facilities would be clearly defined by government for herdsmen to feed their cattle with payment of economic fees for services rendered.