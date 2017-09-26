EFCC Challenges Tambuwal’s Pardon To Corrupt Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has challenged a pardon granted by the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, to five persons who were charged for fraud alongside a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa.

The EFCC took the matter to the court of appeal seeking an order setting aside the judgment of the trial court.

According to the constitution, “no person who shows that he has been pardoned for a criminal offence shall again be tried of that offence” is talking about pardon after conviction and in this case, the respondents were undergoing trial when the pardon was granted.

It contended that the trial judge erred in law by allowing the Governor of Sokoto State to not only interfere or discontinue with criminal proceedings but one undertaken by the agent of the Federal Government of Nigeria.