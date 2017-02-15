EFCC Seals Akpabio’s School In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has sealed off a multi million naira school belong to former Akwa Ibom State First Lady and wife of Senate Minority Leader, Ekaette Uloma Akpabio. The John Paul International Nursery School at Shelter Afrique in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was marked by the anti-graft agency after being under investigation by the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau.