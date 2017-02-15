The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has sealed off a multi million naira school belong to former Akwa Ibom State First Lady and wife of Senate Minority Leader, Ekaette Uloma Akpabio. The John Paul International Nursery School at Shelter Afrique in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was marked by the anti-graft agency after being under investigation by the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau.
4 thoughts on “EFCC Seals Akpabio’s School In Uyo”
EFCC BizzyBody!!, please is Buhari dead? it is a crime to hide that the president of Nigeria is Dead.. it is unconstitutional.
When will efcc seize tinubu’s properties like oriental hotel lekki,Renaissance hotel gra,ikeja.TVC and radio continental amongst others?These listed properties are proceeds from corruption.
Oboy! EFCC just dey para! Not even an ounce of love given on Valentine’s day. cry
Wailing antelopes, oya, come and earn your daily mavro!