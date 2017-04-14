Efe Apologises Over Instagram Controversy

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 reality game show, Efe Ejeba, has appealed to his fans that he’s still humble and will never bite the fingers that fed him.

He secured a ton of votes from Nigerians to emerge the winner of the reality show on Sunday.

The rapper who is followed by over 200,000 followers on Wednesday allegedly unfollowed over 2000 fans on Instagram.

After heavy public backlash, Efe released a video on Thursday night to state that it never happened, and also said the Instagram account was being handled by someone else.

Kneeling to beg his fans, he said he would personally handle his Instagram account henceforth.

Speaking in his trademark pidgin English, he said: “Only God know say I no go fit bite the fingers wey feed me. Only me one go start to handle my matter from today.

“I just wan address the matter sharp sharp. As I fall out people dey handle my account. As I dey talk now, na me dey handle my account.

“God just bless me. Who I be? Na una carry me reach here.

“If you don unfollow me, follow me back and I go follow you. Make una no vex. Na Efe, I never change. Na the enemies wan use am take spoil our matter.”