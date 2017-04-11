Efe Officially Receives Prize Money And SUV

Efe receives the reward of a Kia SUV and N25million

The winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Nigeria, Efe Ejeba, has been officially handed the cheque of his prize money – twenty five million naira.

The presentation of the grand prize was done at a BB Naija press conference held on Tuesday in Lagos.

Efe, who arrived Nigeria last night was also presented with the keys to a brand new Kia Sorento Sports Utility Vehicle.

Also on hand at the presentation was first runner-up, Bisola and some of the earlier evicted housemates, such as Thin Tall Tony, Gifty, Soma, Bassey and Jon, one of the fake housemates.

