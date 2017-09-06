Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s Deputy Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election.

Olusola emerged from the list of strong contenders for the governorship ticket as the “most preferred candidate” at a meeting held on Wednesday by party bigwigs in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The meeting was attended by serving and former members of the PDP State Working Committee, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, chieftains of the party at the 16 local governments and 177 wards, as well as chairmen and members of Boards and Parastatals, among others.

Olusola, an indigene of Ikere Ekiti, which is the second largest town in Ekiti, was adopted before the commencement of a retreat organised for members to sensitise them ahead of the 2018 election.

The adoption of the deputy governor, who is a Professor of Building Technology from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was the major decision reached at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting.