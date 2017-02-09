Ekiti Councillors Hold Solidarity Rally For Fayose

Councillors in one hundred and seventy seven wards in Ekiti had organised solidarity rally for the state’s governor, Mr. Ayodelele Fayose and PDP Chairman in the state, Bar. Gboyega Oguntuase today in Ado-Ekiti.



The councillors who are all members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party converged at Fayose’s Campaign office , Ado- Ekiti and marched to the Party’s Secretariat in Ajilosun.



Speaking on behalf of the councillors, the leader of Councillor in Ado- Ekiti Local Government who is also the Chairman Councillors’ Forum , Hon. Mustapha Anifowoshe explained the rationale behind the rally. He said the councillors were out to show their unflinching support to the governor and Bar. Oguntuase.



Hon. Mustapha described court judgement against the Executive Members of PDP as something that could not be accepted by the entire members of the party.

He commeded the efforts of the governor in his bid to transform the state.

In his remark, the leader of the house in Ijero Local Government who is also the spokesperson of the Councillors’ Forum , Hon. Damilola Owoeye said Fayose has done well in all ramifications and described him as the Architect of Modern Ekiti .

On PDP’S executives, Hon. Owoeye said Bar. Gboyega Oguntuase and his team are the recognised excos of the party .

While receiving the councillors at the Party’s Secretariat, the Party’s Publicity Secrtary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo said any member of the party who is not under Senator Makarfi is not a member of PDP.

The party’s spokesperson therefore thanked the councillors for their courageous steps and promised that the executive members would continue to give them necessary support.

Earlier , at Ijigbo Round- About , the 177 councillors had a public seating where they passed votes of confidence on Gov. Fayose and Bar. Oguntuase.