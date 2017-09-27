Ekweremadu, Others Meet Buhari Over Nnamdi Kanu

Senators from the South East on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the tension generated in the region as a result of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Ekweremadu said they had fruitful discussion with the president over pressing issues affecting the South East.

According to Ekweremadu, “For us from the South East, we believe that dialogue is better than any other form of engagement.

Abaribe said, “We had a fruitful discussion with the President. He has promised us that he is going to look into the problems of southeast.