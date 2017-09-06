El-rufai Orders Re-opening Of Tertiary Institutions In S-kaduna

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, ordered the immediate re-opening of all tertiary institutions shut down in Southern Kaduna since last December at the peak of the security challenges in that part of the state. Governor el-Rufai gave the order on a day he disclosed that each local government in the state will host a campus of state-owned higher institutions to bring education closer to the people.

He disclosed these when he received in audience stakeholders and leaders from the Southern part of the state, noting that the decision to reopen the institutions is based on improved security situation. The institutions that were closed at the height of farmers/herdsmen clashes were College of Education, Gidan Waya; Kaduna State University, KASU, Kafanchan campus, and School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan.