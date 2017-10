Connect on Linked in

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the dates for Ekiti and Osun 2018 Governorship elections.

Current update as the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018, while Osun State Governorship election will hold September 22, 2018.

Commencement date of Campaigns for Ekiti Governorship election is April 15, 2018, and that of Osun State June 24, 2018.

More details coming…