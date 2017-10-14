Emefiele Wins Forbes Award Read What He Says About Nigeria

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has urged global investors to take advantage of huge opportunities in the Nigerian economy, saying the environment is good for investment.

Emefiele spoke just as Forbes Magazine, Thursday night bestowed on him the Forbes’ 2017 ‘Best of Africa Achievement’ award on the sidelines the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

Emefiele, in his remarks after receiving the award, told his audience that Nigerians are hospitable and good people, saying “that is why we make bold to say Nigeria is good for business.”

He added: “There are very big countries in the world you will visit today and say you want to invest. The returns are not as high as you have in Nigeria. We want to invite you. That for me is the message we have here today. Come to Nigeria, Nigerians will receive you.

“Come to Nigeria, you will be happy in Nigeria. We are battling with unemployment in Nigeria, and that is the reason again the President called on the Federal Ministry of Agric, CBN, Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, and some important stakeholders including the governors together and said there was a need to start thinking about how we can create jobs for our people through agriculture; that agriculture should not be seen as business that is meant for the poor, that you can make money from agriculture.