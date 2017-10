England coach Gareth Southgate is yet to decide who will captain the team at the 2018 World Cup as they close in on qualification.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will lead England against Slovenia on Thursday, where victory will ensure them a place at next summer’s finals in Russia.

“We have several people that I think can step into that fold now – and that can only benefit us,” Southgate said.

Previous permanent skipper Wayne Rooney retired from internationals in August.