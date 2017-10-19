Eniola Aluko: England Women’s Boss Mo Marley Says Chelsea Striker Can Earn Recall

England Women’s interim head-coach Mo Marley says she is prepared to select Eniola Aluko for international duty.

The Chelsea striker has not been in an England squad since May 2016 and has been in a dispute with the Football Association over racial discrimination.

Marley said she would “100%” consider picking Aluko, adding: “It’s for me to find players in form, playing well.”

Marley, 50, took over from Sampson on 29 September and will oversee a friendly against France on Friday, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in November.

Asked if Aluko would have a way back into the setup, she told Sky Sports: “While I’m the manager, 100%.