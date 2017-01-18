Enugu State Recruits 1000 Teachers

Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board(ENSUBEB), has released the list of 1000 newly engaged teachers out of the proposed 2000 billed for recruitment into primary schools in the state.

Chairman of ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, explained that another list containing the names of a second batch of 1000 successful candidates who had undergone series of screening exercises would soon be released.

He also commended the governor for the release of the list of newly employed teachers, saying it was a most appropriate step taken to tackle the basic problem of education by starting at the primary school level, especially in these austere times.