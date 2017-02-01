Enyimba’s Bassey To Play For Barcelona

The 20-year-old signed a provisional two and a half-year contract with the Spanish giants

The recent partnership between the League Management Company (LMC) and its Spanish counterpart, La Liga, may have started yielding dividend following tuesday’s announcement by FC Barcelona officials that they have secured the services of Nigerian striker Ezekiel Bassey from Enyimba FC.

The Catalan club announced on its official website that it has snapped up the dashing Nigerian forward until the end of the season with a further two-year extension option at the end of his current deal.

“FC Barcelona and Enyimba Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer until the end of season of the player Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for Barça B,” The club said on its official website.

“The agreement includes a purchase option for two more seasons. The 20-year-old Nigerian striker will undergo medical examination in the next few hours.’’

Although the Enyimba striker will play for the Team’s B squad in Spain, should the player make a promising show, he is likely to be drafted into the reserve team of the Team ‘A’ in the current season.

The 20-year-old signed a provisional two and a half-year contract with the Spanish giants after successfully completing his medical examination late yesterday.

In his reaction to the deal, Enyimba FC Chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, expressed gratitude to the Shehu Dikko-led League Management Company (LMC), whose partnership with the Spanish La Liga laid the groundwork for the move.

“This transfer of Ezekiel Bassey reinforces the fact that the LMC are making significant progress in the development and advancement of the league,” he said. “We are confident that this transfer will pave the way for further movement of Nigeria Professional Football League players to Spain and help them compete at the highest levels.”

Enyimba thanked everyone at FC Barcelona for the successful outcome of this transfer and wishes Ezekiel Bassey all the best going forward.

The Barcelona B side is currently topping the table with 46 points from 23 matches and last weekend played 1-1 home draw against second on the table, Alcoyano FC who have 43 points.

Although Barcelona B side will be away to Baleares FC this weekend, the Nigerian can make a debut the following week when his side plays host to Mallorca B.