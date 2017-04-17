EPL Title Race Now Open With Chelsea’s Loss To Man United

A goal from Ander Herrera and an early assist for Marcus Rashford blew the title race open as Manchester United beat the current leaders 2-0 at the Old Trafford.

Chelsea is currently just four points ahead of Tottenham Hotspurs with only six matches to play after Antonio Conte’s men lost for the second time in their last four games.

Jose Mourinho made four changes to his side, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who he described as “very tired”, among the some other players dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

But United made a fast start, Rashford putting them ahead after only seven minutes with a controversial strike after Chelsea had claimed for handball against Herrera in the build-up.

The Blues were already without the injured Thibaut Courtois before they lost an unwell Marcos Alonso in the warm-up and were struggling to make an impression before Herrera’s strike deflected in off the wing-back’s replacement, Kurt Zouma, early in the second half.

Chelsea could not find a way back into the game, failing to register a shot on target, as Mourinho celebrated his first victory over his former side in three attempts since his sacking last season. This happened last in September 2007 where Chelsea played a game without a single shot on target.

The win moves United, who are now 22 league games unbeaten, up to fifth position with four points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Rashford, starting up front alongside Jesse Lingard in Ibrahimovic’s absence, had already struck wide from a good opening before he made the early breakthrough, netting for a second league game running.

Chelsea were furious that Herrera was not penalized for an apparent handball as he intercepted Nemanja Matic’s pass and the Spain international then sent Rashford racing clear with an excellent throughball, allowing the striker to convert with a cool finish past Asmir Begovic into the far corner.

Ashley Young, United’s captain after coming in as one of Mourinho’s alterations, saw his cross-shot only just evade Rashford in the Chelsea box and then fired wide from Paul Pogba’s pass as the hosts’ lightning start continued.

Chelsea were frustrated at the other end and did not manage a shot in anger until Diego Costa, who was booked for fouling Pogba before scuffling with Marcos Rojo, finally hit one wide in stoppage time.

United doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half, with Herrera the scorer on this occasion.

After initially having a cross blocked by David Luiz, Young dispossessed N’Golo Kante at the corner of Chelsea’s box before being challenged by Zouma. The ball then fell into Herrera’s path and his drive took a huge deflection off the defender to beat Begovic.

Rashford came off to a standing ovation in the closing stages, Ibrahimovic getting a late run-out as Chelsea were forced to turn their attention to next week’s FA Cup semi-final against in-form rivals, Tottenham, a side who represent a huge threat to their league hopes as well.