Fani-kayode Calls For Justiceon Tagbo’s Death

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has given his thoughts on the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Fani-Kayode says he is “moved” by the sad incident and called for the “truth to come out” and “justice be done”.

He tweeted on Saturday: “Saw Caroline Danjuma’s interview about the suspicious death of her friend Tagbo. I was moved. May the truth come out and may justice be done.”

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has insisted that Nigerian singer, Davido knows about Tagbo’s death.

The actress, who had earlier admitted being in a relationship with Tagbo, said she met the deceased when she was legally divorced and out of her ex’ house to start a new life.