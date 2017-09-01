Fani-kayode Slams Buhari In An Anmesty Intl. Tweet

Fani Kayode has again taken to the media to attack his long-term political foe – President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of state affairs.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain made the remark while citing a report from Amnesty International.

Amnesty International in one of its report claimed that hundreds of Nigerians were being held in secret detention centers across the country.

“Amnesty Int. says hundreds of people are being held in secret detention in Nigeria. It is not hundreds but thousands. Buhari is a tyrant,” he tweeted.