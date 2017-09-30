Fani-Kayode Speaks On Fayose’s Presidential Ambition

Aide To Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared support for Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose on his Presidential move..
The governor declared his Presidential ambition on Thursday, 28th Sept. at the Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja.
On Twitter, Fani-Kayode wrote:
I stood with @GovAyoFayose because, unlike most, he has courage.We both love God and we are both men of strength and faith with great destinies.The Spirit of David and Jehu runs through us both. We neither fear death nor incarceration and we hate injustice, evil and oppression.