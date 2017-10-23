Fani-Kayode Urges Buhari To Take Okadigbo’s Advice

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to take heed to Chuba Okadigbo’s advice.

Fani-Kayode tweeted one of Okadigbo’s famous quotes and mentioned Buhari to “hear this”.

He wrote: “If u are emotionally attached to ur tribe, religion or political leaning to the point that truth and justice become secondary considerations, ur education and exposure is useless. If u cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, u are a liability’- Chuba Okadigbo.”

“@MBuhari hear this!”