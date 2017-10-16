Fate Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Sureties To Be Decided Tomorrow

Anxiety has risen over what will become Nnamdi Kanu’s sureties in court tomorrow as his whereabouts remains unknown.

Justice Binta Nyako will determine in court tomorrow in one of the applications initiated by the federal government.

The federal government in one of the applications has asked the court to revoke the bail granted to Kanu in April on the ground of ill-health which appeared to have been allegedly breached by the IPOB leader since he was allowed home on bail.

But Kanu whose whereabouts had remained unknown since September 14 when the military allegedly invaded his Abia state residence, may have put his sureties on imprisonment path should he fail to show up in court tomorrow for the hearing of the felony case against him.

A surety, under the law, is someone who has presented himself to guarantee the presence of a defendant who has been admitted to bail during trial.

