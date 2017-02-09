Femi Fani-Kayode Is Not Just An In-law, But Our Fearless Friend, – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has hailed a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

According to IPOB, Fani-Kayode is not just an in-law and friend to the people of South-East but a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West.

IPOB made the claim in a statement by its Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, after the former minister appeared in Lagos High Court dressed in a Jewish tallit.

The group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu and some members of the group have also been seen dressed in the new dress code.

Emma said, “Femi Fani-Kayode is not just an in-law and a friend but also as a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West.

“Such men should be leaders in Africa not washed out discredited tyrants.”