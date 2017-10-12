FFK Blasts Muhammadu Buhari Over Cancelation Of Atiku’s Contract With NPA

By on No Comment

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled the contract former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, had with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), because he will contest against him in 2019.

It is gathered that Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, also labelled Buhari as “wicked, cowardly and petty”.

He wrote: “U cancel @atiku’s contract with NPA simply because he wants to run against u in 2019. This tells me that u are wicked, cowardly and petty.

“U signed 648 billion naira worth of oil deals on ur sickbed in London when no-one could see u.This tells me that u are greedy and corrupt.”

The Nigerian government has directed the NPA  to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with Intels Nigeria Limited, a company co-owned by Atiku.

It said the contract with Intels, a leading integrated logistics and facilities services provider in the maritime and oil and gas logistics sectors of the country, was void ab initio.

FFK Blasts Muhammadu Buhari Over Cancelation Of Atiku’s Contract With NPA added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.