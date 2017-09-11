FFK Replies Mama Taraba

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the Minister of women affairs, Hajia Aisha Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba) not to blame him for her mess.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Sunday, September 10, replied the minister after she accused him of peddling lies against her.

He said: “Mama Taraba should continue to stand on the platform of truth and not allow herself to be intimidated.

I reacted to a story in which she allegedly exposed El-Rufai. It took her 24 hours to deny the story and I wonder why. If the story is not true she should blame the original source, medium and author of the allegation and not me.

I merely reacted to it like millions of other Nigerians did. She should clean up her stinking mess