FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports

Yemi Osinbajo, vice president, says the federal executive council has agreed to concession the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The vice president made this known on Monday while speaking at the fifth edition of the presidential quarterly business forum which held at the State House, Abuja.

“I am pleased to say that the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja airports,” Osinbajo said.