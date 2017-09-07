FG Begins Payment To Resident Doctors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has begun the payment of backlog of resident doctors nationwide.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who made the revelation yesterday at the resumed negotiations between government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja, explained that the office of the Accountant General of the Federation had remitted the arrears to the apex bank for immediate action.

Faulting the ongoing strike, the minister accused the doctors of violating Section 18 of the Trade Union Dispute Act of the Federation 2004.

Ngige also flayed the association for allegedly blackmailing and shortchanging the Ministry of Health after an agreement had been reached last week